Russian, Cuban Leaders To Hold Talks In Moscow On Tuesday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will hold negotiations in Moscow on November 22 as the latter is on a visit to Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin and Diaz-Canel Bermudez will also attend the unveiling of a monument to (late Cuban leader) Fidel Castro in Moscow," the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the talks, the two will discuss the current state and prospects for the development of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as will exchange views on key topics on the international agenda, the statement added.

