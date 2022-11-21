Russian, Cuban Leaders to Hold Talks in Moscow on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will hold negotiations in Moscow on November 22 as the latter is on a visit to Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, who is in Russia on an official visit ...

Putin and Diaz-Canel Bermudez will also attend the unveiling of a monument to (late Cuban leader) Fidel Castro in Moscow," the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the talks, the two will discuss the current state and prospects for the development of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as will exchange views on key topics on the international agenda, the statement added.