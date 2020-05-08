UrduPoint.com
Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Coronavirus In Phone Talks - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:31 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel discussed coronavirus in a phone conversation and agreed to increase expand cooperation on the health care, the Kremlin said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel discussed coronavirus in a phone conversation and agreed to increase expand cooperation on the health care, the Kremlin said in a press release on Friday.

"When discussing the coronavirus, [the two leaders] reaffirmed the readiness to expand the cooperation of relevant agencies on the health care. Russia has noted the considerable contribution of the Cuban medical personnel to helping many countries in fighting the infection," the press release said.

The Cuban president congratulated Putin on the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, the Kremlin added.

The two leaders exchanged warm words on the 60th anniversary of the re-establishment of Russian-Cuban diplomatic ties, which falls on May 8.

