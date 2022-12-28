UrduPoint.com

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

"An exchange of views was held on topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

.. A mutual commitment to further comprehensive strengthening of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership was expressed," the Kremlin said, adding that special attention was paid to mutually beneficial joint projects in energy, industry and other areas.

The presidents agreed to intensify contacts at various levels.

