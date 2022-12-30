UrduPoint.com

Russian, Cuban, Vietnamese Diplomats Wish Happy New Year To North Korean Leader - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 10:50 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Diplomats from Russia, Cuba and Vietnam congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the upcoming New Year and sent him baskets of flowers, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

According to KCNA, the baskets of flowers and congratulatory letters were delivered to Kim on Thursday, on behalf of the Russian diplomatic service, Cuban Embassy and the office of the Vietnamese Embassy's military attache, according to the news outlet.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Pyongyang also sent flowers and a congratulatory message, the report said.

