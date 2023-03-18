UrduPoint.com

Russian Cultural Center Opens In Armenian Resort Town Of Tsaghkadzor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russian Cultural Center Opens in Armenian Resort Town of Tsaghkadzor

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) A new Russian cultural center was opened in the Armenian resort town of Tsaghkadzor during the meeting of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation, the Moscow House hub in Yerevan said on Friday.

"On March 17, the opening of the new Russian center took place at the Youth Art school of the town of Tsaghkadzor on the initiative of the Moscow Cultural and Business Center 'Moscow House' in Yerevan, with the assistance of the Mayor's Office of Tsaghkadzor and with the financial support of the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly (upperhouse), co-chairman of the Russian part of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission, Hero of Russia Yuri Vorobyov," the Moscow House said on Telegram.

The opening ceremony was attended by participants of the 36th meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission, including Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin and Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan, representatives of public organizations, scientists and cultural figures. The red ribbon was cut by Vorobyov and Deputy Chairman of Armenia's parliament and co-chairman of the Armenian part of the commission Hakob Arshakyan. In their welcoming speeches, they underlined how important such institutions were for strengthening and developing educational and cultural cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

"We are very pleased that here, in this beautiful resort town, the Russian center has opened, which will give everyone an opportunity to get familiar with Russian culture.

This small but warm and hospitable part of our country and your city, I hope, will convey all the warmth of our love for you, for all Armenians. We are doing everything possible to strengthen friendship between Russia and Armenia, so that our countries and peoples follow the same path and achieve the best results," Vorobyov said, as quoted by the Moscow House.

Arshakyan, in turn, said that the Russian language was necessary not only for communication between Russians and Armenians but also for studying various kinds of scientific and fiction literature, as well as for establishing cultural, business and educational ties between peoples and countries.

"In this context, the opening of the Russian center is an important and necessary initiative aimed at developing our relations," he added.

The Russian center in Tsaghkadzor became the ninth Russian center opened in Armenia. This year, more Russian centers will open in the cities of Meghri, Kapan, Goris and Gyumri. The activities of such institutions are aimed at popularizing the Russian language, literature, culture and history, giving local residents the opportunity to get familiar with modern Russia through video materials and online resources. The centers also hold various creative workshops and free additional education courses for children.

Related Topics

Assembly Business Education Moscow Russia Parliament Gyumri Yerevan Kapan Armenia Same Hub March All Best Love

Recent Stories

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

12 minutes ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

19 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

19 minutes ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

17 minutes ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

27 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO A ..

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.