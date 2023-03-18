Russian Cultural Center Opens in Armenian Resort Town of Tsaghkadzor

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) A new Russian cultural center was opened in the Armenian resort town of Tsaghkadzor during the meeting of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation, the Moscow House hub in Yerevan said on Friday.

"On March 17, the opening of the new Russian center took place at the Youth Art school of the town of Tsaghkadzor on the initiative of the Moscow Cultural and Business Center 'Moscow House' in Yerevan, with the assistance of the Mayor's Office of Tsaghkadzor and with the financial support of the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly (upperhouse), co-chairman of the Russian part of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission, Hero of Russia Yuri Vorobyov," the Moscow House said on Telegram.

The opening ceremony was attended by participants of the 36th meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission, including Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin and Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan, representatives of public organizations, scientists and cultural figures. The red ribbon was cut by Vorobyov and Deputy Chairman of Armenia's parliament and co-chairman of the Armenian part of the commission Hakob Arshakyan. In their welcoming speeches, they underlined how important such institutions were for strengthening and developing educational and cultural cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

"We are very pleased that here, in this beautiful resort town, the Russian center has opened, which will give everyone an opportunity to get familiar with Russian culture.

This small but warm and hospitable part of our country and your city, I hope, will convey all the warmth of our love for you, for all Armenians. We are doing everything possible to strengthen friendship between Russia and Armenia, so that our countries and peoples follow the same path and achieve the best results," Vorobyov said, as quoted by the Moscow House.

Arshakyan, in turn, said that the Russian language was necessary not only for communication between Russians and Armenians but also for studying various kinds of scientific and fiction literature, as well as for establishing cultural, business and educational ties between peoples and countries.

"In this context, the opening of the Russian center is an important and necessary initiative aimed at developing our relations," he added.

The Russian center in Tsaghkadzor became the ninth Russian center opened in Armenia. This year, more Russian centers will open in the cities of Meghri, Kapan, Goris and Gyumri. The activities of such institutions are aimed at popularizing the Russian language, literature, culture and history, giving local residents the opportunity to get familiar with modern Russia through video materials and online resources. The centers also hold various creative workshops and free additional education courses for children.