MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Festival of Russian culture marking the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Russia and India will take place in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the Russian Ministry of Culture said on Monday.

"State academic honored dance ensemble of Dagestan Lezginka, musical ensemble Terem Quartet and state ensemble of the Cossack song Krinitsa will go on tour in India. The ensembles will perform in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai," the ministry wrote on social media.

The culture ministry noted that the tour will mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and India, which were established on April 13, 1947.

The festival will take place from November 21-28, the ministry told Sputnik earlier.