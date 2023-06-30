Russian Culture Fund Head Announces Launch of Leo Classics Streaming Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Russian Culture Fund (RCF) launched Leo Classics, a streaming platform for classical music concerts, theater performances and exhibitions, on Friday, RCF's General Director Elena Golovina said.

"For 36 years, the Russian Cultural Fund has been pursuing its mission of reviving spiritual traditions and preserving the national cultural heritage. The new Leo Classics project will help consolidate the Culture Foundation's vast video archive, give viewers from all over the world access to view its rich video collection," Golovina said.

She added that the service will be a new state-of-the-art online platform for posting videos of the country's cultural institutions.

The online platform plans to feature the following headings: Music, Movies, Literature, Theater, Dance, History, Museum, Children, and Leotub. Now viewers have access to over 200 hours of video content with high resolution quality, a space of virtual exhibitions, including "Morozova Estate," "Peterhof Museum," "Faberge Museum," dozens of collections of classical music, dramatic performances, exhibitions of fine art and much more.

The Russian Culture Fund is Russia's largest non-profit organization in the area of culture and art. It was founded on November 12, 1986.