Russian Culture Ministry Tasks Tretyakov Gallery To Assess Damage Caused By Roof Leak

Russian Culture Ministry Tasks Tretyakov Gallery to Assess Damage Caused By Roof Leak

The Russian Ministry of Culture tasked on Wednesday the management of the New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow to assess the damage inflicted by a roof leak and identify causes behind the incident, the ministry's press service told Sputnik

Earlier in the day, the gallery reported on a leak on the roof of the building on the Crimean shaft due to heavy rain. The halls of the gallery have been closed for visitors and measures to eliminate the consequences of the leakage were immediately undertaken.

Earlier in the day, the gallery reported on a leak on the roof of the building on the Crimean shaft due to heavy rain. The halls of the gallery have been closed for visitors and measures to eliminate the consequences of the leakage were immediately undertaken.

"Russia's Ministry of Culture is in constant contact with the management of the Tretyakov Gallery. The institution is instructed to determine the causes of the incident and assess the damage caused, while restorers should assess possible damage to the exhibits. Currently, the museum's staff is taking necessary measures to minimize the consequences of leakage," the press service said.

The press service added that no artworks in the museum were damaged due to the leak.

More Stories From World

