Russian Currency Falls to Nearly 100 Rubles Against Euro for First Time Since Late 2014

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The EU Currency has soared above 99 rubles against euro on Thursday morning for the first time since December 2014, marking the further collapse of the ruble exchange rate, according to the data of the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Earlier in the day, Russia started a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests of the self-proclaimed republics Luhansk and Donetsk for assistance against the Ukrainian army which has been increasingly firing at the breakaway region of Donbas over the past week, according to the republics.