Russian Customs Chief Expects EAEU Integration to Generate $650Bln by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will have accomplished $650 billion worth of integration processes in the period from 2011-2030, the acting head of the Russian Federal Customs Service, Ruslan Davydov, said on Wednesday.

"The total effect of the development of integration ties within the EAEU in the period from 2011 to 2030, according to some estimates, will be about $650 billion," Davydov said at the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Davydov also noted that the further development of the EAEU as one of the world's largest economic unions is a key factor in the successful growth of not only the member countries but the entire post-Soviet space.