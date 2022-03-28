UrduPoint.com

Russian Customs Service Foils Attempt To Illegally Export Timber To US, Germany

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 11:30 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Customs officers in the Russian Nakhodka prevented two cases of illegal export of Russian timber under previously signed contracts with US and German companies, the Far Eastern Customs Department said Monday.

"Nakhodka customs officers thwarted export of three containers with 117 cubic meters of birch and larch veneer. The timber was attempted to be exported through the port of Vostochny by a group of Russian businessmen under previously concluded contracts with companies from the United States and Germany," the department said.

The cargo will be returned to the sender. According to the Decision of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 313 of March 9, 2022, the timber is included in the list of goods prohibited for export from Russia to certain foreign countries and territories. The export ban is effective through December 31, 2022.

Earlier this month, the Russian government temporarily restricted export of certain types of timber from Russia to "unfriendly countries." The list contains 48 states, including the US and nations of the EU.

