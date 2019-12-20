UrduPoint.com
Russian Cyber Crime Resolution Likely To Pass UN General Assembly By Dec. 25 - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

Russian Cyber Crime Resolution Likely to Pass UN General Assembly by Dec. 25 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A Russian resolution on cyber crime will likely pass the UN General Assembly before Christmas, a US State Department official told reporters.

"On November 18th in the third committee of the UN General Assembly, a Russian-sponsored resolution on cyber crime was passed.

And that resolution is now before the entire UN General Assembly with a vote imminently, expected by Christmas Eve... The chances that the Russians will see their resolution passed in the UN General Assembly are high," the official said on Thursday evening.

