UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cybersecurity Authority To Shield Immortal Regiment Project From Hacking

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russian Cybersecurity Authority to Shield Immortal Regiment Project From Hacking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia's cybersecurity authority will take measures to prevent hacking attacks on the Immortal Regiment, a project honoring Soviet soldiers who fought during World War Two.

"If this public movement decides to ask the National Coordination Center for help and support, we will definitely come to their help," Nikolai Murashov, the center's deputy head, said during a virtual briefing organized by Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

Thousands of people around the world hold Immortal Regiment processions every year on the Victory Day to commemorate their relatives' contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany. The march was held online in 2020, and the organizers say they will again advise against processions this year.

Related Topics

World Russia Germany March 2020 World War Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

16 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousan ..

46 minutes ago

'No sign' of infection after Barcelona Covid conce ..

2 minutes ago

Revenue officials demand permanent workplaces for ..

2 minutes ago

RDIF Believes Brazilian Regulator's Decision on Sp ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.