Russian Cybersecurity Authority to Shield Immortal Regiment Project From Hacking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia's cybersecurity authority will take measures to prevent hacking attacks on the Immortal Regiment, a project honoring Soviet soldiers who fought during World War Two.

"If this public movement decides to ask the National Coordination Center for help and support, we will definitely come to their help," Nikolai Murashov, the center's deputy head, said during a virtual briefing organized by Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

Thousands of people around the world hold Immortal Regiment processions every year on the Victory Day to commemorate their relatives' contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany. The march was held online in 2020, and the organizers say they will again advise against processions this year.