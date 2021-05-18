UrduPoint.com
Russian Cybersecurity Body Denies China Involvement In Cyberattack On Submarine Developer

Tue 18th May 2021

An attempt was made to send an e-mail with a virus to Russia's submarine developer Rubin, Russian National Computer Incident Response Center Deputy Director Nikolay Murashov confirmed on Tuesday, refuting media reports about China's involvement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) An attempt was made to send an e-mail with a virus to Russia's submarine developer Rubin, Russian National Computer Incident Response Center Deputy Director Nikolay Murashov confirmed on Tuesday, refuting media reports about China's involvement.

"Many of you remember a media report released in early May, alleging that Chinese hackers seized the infrastructure of the Rubin Central Design Bureau ...

We do not confirm the information. Moreover, having received a suspicious e-mail, Rubin Central Design Bureau experts did not open it, but got in contact with our specialists and submitted it for a general study," Murashov said at a press conference.

The email was examined and its malicious nature was confirmed.

"The subsequent assessment of the infrastructure of the Central Design Bureau did not reveal any signs of infection," Murashov assured.

