Russian Cybersecurity Center Confirms Existence of Virus Stealing Data From Apple Devices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) A virus that can steal data from Apple devices exists, Nikolay Murashov, Russia's National Computer Incident Response & Coordination Center deputy chief, said on Tuesday.

"Yes, there is [such a virus]," Murashov said during the online briefing, answering a corresponding question.

Murashov did not provide any further details.

The National Computer Incident Response & Coordination Center, created by the Russian Federal Security Service, coordinates the identification, prevention, and enforcement of consequences of computer attacks against critical cyberinfrastructure in Russia as well as reacting to computer incidents.