Russian Cybersecurity Company Says Most Data Breaches in 2020 Committed Intentionally

(@FahadShabbir)

InfoWatch, a Russian cybersecurity company, said on Friday that intentional data leakages rose to 72.5% in 2020 compared with 60.2% the year before

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) InfoWatch, a Russian cybersecurity company, said on Friday that intentional data leakages rose to 72.5% in 2020 compared with 60.2% the year before.

"In 2020 there was a spike in intentional breaches, which is mainly explained by a considerable increase in data liquidity during the pandemic. Dishonest employees were actively searching for extra income and hackers took advantage of companies that had to adapt familiar procedures in crisis mode, which was accompanied by weakened protection of information assets.

As a result, the total number of deliberate data leakages reached 72.5% in 2020 compared with 60.2% in 2019," the statement read.

As many as 11 billion records of compromised personal data and payment information, including Names, emails, phone numbers, passwords and card details were leaked last year.

According to the findings, the volume of compromised data records caused by external offenders amounted to 55.9%, while 44.1% of data was leaked internally by employees.