Russian Cybersecurity Firm Group-IB Founder Arrested for High Treason - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Lefortovo District Court in Moscow arrested Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB founder Ilya Sachkov for two months on suspicions of involvement in high treason, court spokeswoman Anastasia Romanova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"By the ruling of the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow, a measure of restraint in the form of detention until November 27, 2021, was chosen for Ilya Konstantinovich Sachkov, suspected of committing a crime under Article 275 of the Russian criminal code," Romanova said.