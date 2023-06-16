Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Continues to Work in Europe, North America - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab's business in Europe and North America has not collapsed despite the ongoing confrontation with the West, as foreign companies do not want to lower the level of protection of their networks, the company's CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, said on Friday.

"Despite all the events that are going on, the confrontation, our business in North America and Europe has not stopped existing - many companies do not want to switch to competing products, because ... you do not want to switch from BMW to Zhiguli (Soviet and Russian-made cars considered to be of a lower quality compared to BMW), and in this case BMW is us. And people don't want to lower the level of protection of their networks.

So I have quite a positive outlook," Kaspersky said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The export potential of Russian IT companies is huge today in some regions, including Latin America, Africa and the middle East, he said, adding that Russia has a large number of high-level IT specialists and proper technical education, as well as the ability of both large companies and small teams to develop unique Russian solutions.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.