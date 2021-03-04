UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Lab Says Found Ads For COVID-19 Vaccines On Dark Web

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Lab Says Found Ads for COVID-19 Vaccines on Dark Web

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab on Thursday has announced the discovery of advertisements for coronavirus vaccines in darknet marketplaces, with prices ranging from $250 to $1,200.

"Searching 15 marketplaces, Kaspersky experts found advertisements for three major COVID vaccines: Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna. They also found some advertisements for unverified vaccines. Prices per dose range from $250 to $1,200, averaging around $500," the company said in a statement.

According to Kaspersky Lab, sellers come mostly from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, and use encrypted messengers for communication.

"Sellers predominantly request payments in the form of bitcoin, with rare exceptions accepting other cryptocurrencies. That makes the payments harder to track and protects the sellers' anonymity. Many of the sellers Kaspersky researchers found had conducted 100 to 500 such transactions," the company added.

Kaspersky Lab also detected fake vaccination certificates on sale, with a European vaccination record card costing approximately $20-$25, as well as forged certificates showing the one presenting such a document is not infected.

Related Topics

Russia France Company Germany Bitcoin Sale United Kingdom United States Cryptocurrency From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

1 hour ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

1 hour ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

1 hour ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.