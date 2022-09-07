UrduPoint.com

Russian Cybersecurity Firm Records Two-Fold Increase In Database Leaks During Summer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Leaks of Russian companies' databases increased two-fold during summer, according to a survey by cybersecurity company Group-IB.

"Group-IB... recorded a two-fold increase in the number of database leaks of Russian companies in the summer, compared to spring. According to Group-IB Threat Intelligence, 140 bases got into the network over the three summer months and the record was set in August ” 100 leaks. The total number of lines of data from summer leaks was 304 million, according to Group-IB experts," the company said in a statement.

The record was set in August due to a leak that included the databases of 75 Russian companies. The survey showed that the biggest leaks were recorded in companies from the sectors of delivery, streaming services and health services.

According to Oleg Derov, the head of cyber crime research at Group-IB Threat Intelligence, the intensity with which cyber criminals publish stolen databases of Russian companies remains high even compared to the "record" spring.

Derov added that hackers were gradually moving from "old-fashioned forums" to Telegram.

