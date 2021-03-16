UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Russian, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, on Monday held phone talks to discuss cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Topical issues of the bilateral agenda ... were discussed, including the schedule of contacts at various levels in the main areas of cooperation and the expansion of the legal framework for cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Russian side reaffirmed its position in favor of resolving the Cyprus-Turkey row through the existing UN Security Council resolutions.

Turkey's drilling activities in what Cyprus claims to be its exclusive economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean have long been a conflicted item on the bilateral agenda as well as in a larger European context.

The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus believe that the exploration for natural resources in this area is their sovereign right.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Ankara Independence Cyprus

Recent Stories

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

36 minutes ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

37 minutes ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

37 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

37 minutes ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

38 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $80Mln for Electric Veh ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.