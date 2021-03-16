Russian, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, on Monday held phone talks to discuss cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Topical issues of the bilateral agenda ... were discussed, including the schedule of contacts at various levels in the main areas of cooperation and the expansion of the legal framework for cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Russian side reaffirmed its position in favor of resolving the Cyprus-Turkey row through the existing UN Security Council resolutions.

Turkey's drilling activities in what Cyprus claims to be its exclusive economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean have long been a conflicted item on the bilateral agenda as well as in a larger European context.

The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus believe that the exploration for natural resources in this area is their sovereign right.