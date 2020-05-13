UrduPoint.com
Russian, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Discuss Coronavirus Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, talked about coronavirus response in a phone call on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, talked about coronavirus response in a phone call on Wednesday.

"The top diplomats discussed the situation related to the spread of the new coronavirus infection.

They discussed ways of limiting its aftermath and repatriating citizens of the two countries," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats also had a detailed discussion of a range of middle Eastern issues, with a focus on fighting in Libya and the Israeli-Palestinian stalemate.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry described the phone conversation as cordial and constructive. It said on Twitter that the ministers discussed Cyprus's reunification as well as recent developments in its exclusive economic zone and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region.

