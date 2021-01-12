UrduPoint.com
Russian, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Discuss Island's Reunification

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:55 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke over the phone on Tuesday with his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, about the Mediterranean island's path toward unity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke over the phone on Tuesday with his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, about the Mediterranean island's path toward unity.

"Russia reaffirmed its staunch support for finding a fair, lasting and comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem based on the existing UN resolutions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats also discussed bilateral and regional issues. The Greek Foreign Ministry said they touched on the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus, the EU-Russia relationship and outlooks for tourism.

