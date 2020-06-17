UrduPoint.com
Russian, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Eastern Mediterranean - Moscow

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday discussed the situation in the eastern Mediterranean in a phone conversation with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They have had a comprehensive exchange of opinions on the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, focusing on the issues of facilitating the Cypriot settlement process, including the UN's role in that process," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also reviewed the bilateral agenda, scheduling joint events to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Nicosia, to be celebrated this year.

Cyprus has been split between Greek and Turkish communities since 1974. Turkey's drilling operations in what Cyprus claims to be its exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean have long been a conflicted item between Ankara and Nicosia, as well as in a larger European context. The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, believe that exploration for the natural resources in this area is their inherent right.

