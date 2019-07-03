UrduPoint.com
Russian, Czech Aviation Bodies Discuss Resuming Mutual Flights- Russian Transport Minister

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:06 PM

The federal aviation bodies of Russia and the Czech Republic are currently holding negotiations to restore mutually canceled flights and hope to resolve the matter by the end of the week, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich said on Wednesday, as two countries are stuck in a row over Trans-Siberian routes

This is the latest development in the countries' route dispute, which started when Russia limited Czech Airlines' right to fly the Prague-Seoul route over Siberia. After the two countries failed to reach an agreement, the Czech government decided to withdraw flight permits for Russian airlines. In return, Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot and its low cost subsidiary Pobeda suspended several flights to and from the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Later that day, Russia and the Czech Republic agreed to resume flights until July 7.

"The negotiations are now underway between the aviation authorities [of both nations]. We hope that these talks will lead us to a joint decision by the set date [July 7]," Dietrich said.

He refused to give his assessment of the situation.

"Now it's important for us not to lose flight connections. I think it is in the interests of both parties. It's important for us not to leave our citizens without flight connections, and we are working on this now," the minister said.

Late on Tuesday, the Czech Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the transport ministries of Russia and the Czech Republic would resolve the situation soon.

