Russian, Czech Companies To Construct Cement Plant In Nigeria - Nigerian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 04:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Nigerian company Abia Cement, two Russian and one Czech company have signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a cement plant in Nigeria with a capacity of 2 million tonnes per year, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah told Sputnik.

"We just finished signing a memorandum of understanding as a follow-up to the visit of [Nigerian] President Muhammadu Buhari to the first ever Russia-Africa summit," the ambassador said.

Among the signatories of the memorandum are Russian companies Drobmash and Energomotor, as well as the Czech PSP Engineering firm.

The plant will be built in the province of Abia in the south of Nigeria.

According to the memorandum, equipment for the plant will be delivered from Russia and the Czech Republic. In turn, Abia Cement is going to get an export loan from Russia's Roseximbank.

Nigeria is Africa's largest economy and has been the central point of contact for revived economic interest from world powers.

