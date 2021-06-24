Russian-Czech Relations Are in Deplorable State - Ambassador to Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The current deplorable state of Russian-Czech relations is the result of consistent unfriendly actions taken by the Czech side in recent years, Russian Ambassador to Prague Alexander Zmeevsky said in an interview with local media.

The interview's transcript was provided to Sputnik by the Russian diplomatic mission.

"Russian-Czech relations are now going through a deep crisis. Their current deplorable state is the result of consistent unfriendly actions taken by the Czech side over a number of years," Zmeevsky said.