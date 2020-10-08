UrduPoint.com
Russian, Danish Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On Friday - Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, will hold talks in Moscow on October 9, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, will hold talks in Moscow on October 9, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The Danish foreign minister will pay a working visit to Moscow on October 9.

During the talks, the foreign ministers of Russia and Denmark will discuss the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, the possibilities of intensifying bilateral cooperation. It also means exchange of views on topical international and regional issues, including ensuring security in the Baltic Sea region and interaction in the Arctic," Zakharova said at a briefing.

