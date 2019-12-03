Russian-Danish Intergovernmental Council Meeting to Be Held in 2020 - Danish Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Danish Economic Cooperation Council at the ministerial level will likely be held in Copenhagen in 2020, Carsten Sondergaard, the Danish ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"We also have an intergovernmental commission with working groups dealing with different issues including health, transportation, energy and agriculture. There will be a meeting at the ministerial level, most likely in Copenhagen next year," the ambassador said when asked how he could assess the political dialogue between Denmark and Russia.

Sondergaard added that Danish top diplomat Jeppe Kofod was expected to visit Russia at the beginning of the year for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, adding that the exact date of the visit was yet to be determined.

The Intergovernmental Russian-Danish Economic Cooperation Council was established on October 27, 1992. The council's 11th session was held in February of 2018.