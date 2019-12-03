UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Danish Intergovernmental Council Meeting To Be Held In 2020 - Danish Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:33 PM

Russian-Danish Intergovernmental Council Meeting to Be Held in 2020 - Danish Ambassador

A meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Danish Economic Cooperation Council at the ministerial level will likely be held in Copenhagen in 2020, Carsten Sondergaard, the Danish ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Danish Economic Cooperation Council at the ministerial level will likely be held in Copenhagen in 2020, Carsten Sondergaard, the Danish ambassador in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"We also have an intergovernmental commission with working groups dealing with different issues including health, transportation, energy and agriculture. There will be a meeting at the ministerial level, most likely in Copenhagen next year," the ambassador said when asked how he could assess the political dialogue between Denmark and Russia.

Sondergaard added that Danish top diplomat Jeppe Kofod was expected to visit Russia at the beginning of the year for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, adding that the exact date of the visit was yet to be determined.

The Intergovernmental Russian-Danish Economic Cooperation Council was established on October 27, 1992. The council's 11th session was held in February of 2018.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Agriculture Visit Denmark February October 2018 2020 Top

Recent Stories

FBR sends notices to 50 doctors for tax evasion in ..

13 minutes ago

Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Pakistanis claim they have ne ..

21 minutes ago

France's Le Maire Says US Proposed Sanctions on Pa ..

3 minutes ago

EU-Ukraine-Russia Gas Talks Possible Thursday If C ..

3 minutes ago

Over 35 cops to perform duties for smooth traffic ..

3 minutes ago

Danish Foreign Minister Expected to Visit Moscow i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.