UrduPoint.com

Russian Data Watchdog Recorded 40 Major Leaks In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russian Data Watchdog Recorded 40 Major Leaks in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia's information technology agency Roskomnadzor recorded roughly 40 major leaks of personal data this year, continuing last year's trend when 150 leaks were confirmed.

"Speaking of personal data leaks, there have been a lot of them ...

We have already recorded some 40 major leaks this year and a large amount of data has been stolen," Roskomnadzor deputy head Milosh Vagner said.

Under the law, data breaches are to be reported within 24 hours and investigated within 72 hours.

Maksut Shadaev, the Russian minister of digital development and communications, told the First Russian Data Forum on Tuesday that he will instruct state agencies to review their databases and encrypt data they do not use routinely to protect it against being stolen.

Related Topics

Technology Russia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit incr ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% ..

40 seconds ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes o ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes of shoppers

47 seconds ago
 Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions wo ..

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions worth AED 5.9 billion in Q1 2023

16 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

33 minutes ago
 PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parti ..

PPP, MQM-P call for dialogue among political parties

36 minutes ago
 Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.