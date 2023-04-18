Russian Data Watchdog Recorded 40 Major Leaks in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia's information technology agency Roskomnadzor recorded roughly 40 major leaks of personal data this year, continuing last year's trend when 150 leaks were confirmed.

"Speaking of personal data leaks, there have been a lot of them ...

We have already recorded some 40 major leaks this year and a large amount of data has been stolen," Roskomnadzor deputy head Milosh Vagner said.

Under the law, data breaches are to be reported within 24 hours and investigated within 72 hours.

Maksut Shadaev, the Russian minister of digital development and communications, told the First Russian Data Forum on Tuesday that he will instruct state agencies to review their databases and encrypt data they do not use routinely to protect it against being stolen.