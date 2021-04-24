UrduPoint.com
Russian Decree On Countermeasures Concerns Diplomatic Missions, Not Businesses - Peskov

Russian Decree on Countermeasures Concerns Diplomatic Missions, Not Businesses - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that the fresh decree on measures against unfriendly actions of foreign states concerns diplomatic missions, but not businesses.

"It concerns diplomatic missions. This is written in the text of the decree," Peskov said, answering whether these measures could affect the interests of foreign investors and business.

