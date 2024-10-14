Russian Defence Minister In Beijing For China Talks
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Russia's defence minister has arrived in Beijing for talks with China's army leadership, Moscow said Monday, as the two countries ramp up military and economic co-operation.
Moscow and Beijing have forged closer ties since the Kremlin began its Ukraine offensive in February 2022, an alliance that has drawn anxiety in the West as both countries seek to expand their global influence.
Defence Minister Andrei Belousov will "hold a number of negotiations with the country's military and military-political leadership" during the visit, according to the Russian defence ministry.
The two countries declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Moscow launched its attack on Ukraine, and have carried out a series of military drills together since.
