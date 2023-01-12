UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Production By 40% In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Production by 40% in 2022

Russian defense manufacturing company JSC Kalashnikov Concern hit a 20-year high in volumes of weapons production in 2022 , increasing them by 40%, the entity's press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian defense manufacturing company JSC Kalashnikov Concern hit a 20-year high in volumes of weapons production in 2022 , increasing them by 40%, the entity's press service said on Thursday.

"The weapons production department fulfilled a record plan for the past 20 years, as the production of combat and civilian small arms exceeded the results of 2021 by 40%," the press service said.

It also said that fulfillment of contracts and export volumes reached record highs last year.

By the end of 2022, the concern's entities established the serial production of the new Chukavin sniper rifles, AK-19 assault rifles, the PPK-20 submachine gun using 9x19 mm cartridges, the Saiga-9 semi-automatic carbine and the TR3 silent self-loading hunting carbine, the company added.

Related Topics

Russia Company

Recent Stories

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

18 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilate ..

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilateral relations

48 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan inaugurate ..

4 minutes ago
 UNESCO to Help Brazil Restore Heritage Sites Damag ..

UNESCO to Help Brazil Restore Heritage Sites Damaged by Protesters - Branch Dire ..

4 minutes ago
 London Sending Fewer Than 30 Tanks to Kiev Will No ..

London Sending Fewer Than 30 Tanks to Kiev Will Not Affect Course of Battle - UK ..

4 minutes ago
 Investigations of street crimes to be conducted by ..

Investigations of street crimes to be conducted by CTD, CIA

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.