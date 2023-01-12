Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Production by 40% in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian defense manufacturing company JSC Kalashnikov Concern hit a 20-year high in volumes of weapons production in 2022 , increasing them by 40%, the entity's press service said on Thursday.

"The weapons production department fulfilled a record plan for the past 20 years, as the production of combat and civilian small arms exceeded the results of 2021 by 40%," the press service said.

It also said that fulfillment of contracts and export volumes reached record highs last year.

By the end of 2022, the concern's entities established the serial production of the new Chukavin sniper rifles, AK-19 assault rifles, the PPK-20 submachine gun using 9x19 mm cartridges, the Saiga-9 semi-automatic carbine and the TR3 silent self-loading hunting carbine, the company added.