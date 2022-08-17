UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Cooperation Body Says Russia, Myanmar Discussed New Weapon Sales

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Russia and Myanmar discussed the supply of new weapons, including armored vehicles, to the Asian country during the visit of Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing in July, a senior Russian defense cooperation official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"During the visit of the commander-in-chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, to the Russian Federation in July 2022, issues of the supply of new weapons to his country, including armored vehicles, were discussed," head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said.

Russia and Myanmar have enjoyed a mutually beneficial military partnership since establishing the legal framework in 2001.

Russia supplied Myanmar with 30 MiG-29 fighter jets, 12 Yak-130 combat trainer jets, six Su-30SME super-maneuverable fighter jets, 10 Mi-24 and Mi-35P attack helicopters, eight Pechora-2M surface-to-air missile systems, as well as radars, armored vehicles and artillery systems. The countries also signed a contract in January 2021 for the supply of Pantsir-S1 medium range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon systems to Myanmar.

Equipment maintenance and modernization is carried out at a joint technical service center in Myanmar.

