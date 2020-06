Russian Defense Forces Avoided COVID-19 Outbreaks due to Timely Measures- Defense Minister

Russian Defense Forces avoided massive outbreaks of COVID-19 because of timely measures, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russian Defense Forces avoided massive outbreaks of COVID-19 because of timely measures, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"Timely implementation of a set of anti-epidemic measures and systemic round-the-clock control of the response center over the implementation allowed to prevent mass outbreaks of COVID-19 in military units," Shoigu said at a meeting.

The Russian Armed Forces has confirmed 6,500 coronavirus cases, more than 4,300 of them have recovered, Shoigu added.