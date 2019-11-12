UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Minister Arrives In Egypt To Meet With President Sisi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

Russian Defense Minister Arrives in Egypt to Meet With President Sisi

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Egypt, where he will hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, a spokeswoman of the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.

"The main topics of the upcoming talks will be issues of international and regional security, the situation in the middle East and in North Africa, as well as key topics of Russian-Egyptian military cooperation," Rossiyana Markovskaya told reporters.

She added that Shoigu will also hold a meeting with Egyptian Defense Minister Mohamed Ahmed Zaki. The meeting will be held within the framework of the 6th session of the Russian-Egyptian military cooperation commission.

