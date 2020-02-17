Russian Defense Minister Arrives in Serbia for Working Visit

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived for a working visit in Serbia on Monday.

In Serbian airspace, Shoigu's plane was accompanied to Belgrade by an honorary escort consisting of three Serbian MiG-29 fighter jets.

According to Shoigu's spokeswoman, Rossiyana Markovskaya, the minister will hold talks with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vulin, on military and defense industry cooperation and regional security.

Shoigu will also take part in a ceremony of laying a time capsule at the construction site of an eternal flame war memorial.

Earlier in the month, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters that Shoigu "will bring something important for Serbia" with him in mid-February. Meanwhile, a defense industry source told Sputnik that the delivery of the Pantsir-S1 missile systems from Russia to Serbia under a bilateral contract is expected around that time.