Russian Defense Minister Believes Afghanistan May Face New Civil War After NATO Withdrawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) NATO has not achieved any tangible results in Afghanistan over 20 years, and after its withdrawal the country is highly likely to face a civil war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned on Wednesday.

"Developments in Afghanistan require a special attention of both neighboring countries and international organizations.

It must be admitted that over the 20 years that a significant alignment of forces of the Western alliance spent in the country, it was not able to achieve significant results in stabilization and formation of stable structures of state administration," Shoigu said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

"After the withdrawal of NATO forces, it is highly probable that a civil war may resume, with all its negative consequences: further deterioration in the life of the population, mass migration, the spreading of extremism to neighboring states," Shoigu added.

