Russian Defense Minister Calls Brazil Strategic Partner of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called Brazil an important strategic partner of Moscow in Latin America and said that a dialogue between defense ministries of the two countries would contribute to strengthening of stability in the region.

On Wednesday, the parties held the first bilateral meeting in the 2+2 format in Moscow with foreign and defense ministers of the two countries as part of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's official visit to the Russian capital.

"Brazil is an important strategic partner of Russia in Latin America... I believe that a dialogue between foreign and defense ministries of our countries will serve to strengthen security and stability in the region," Shoigu said during the meeting.

He noted that military and defense industry cooperation between Russia and Brazil contributes to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.