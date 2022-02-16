UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Minister Calls Brazil Strategic Partner Of Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russian Defense Minister Calls Brazil Strategic Partner of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called Brazil an important strategic partner of Moscow in Latin America and said that a dialogue between defense ministries of the two countries would contribute to strengthening of stability in the region.

On Wednesday, the parties held the first bilateral meeting in the 2+2 format in Moscow with foreign and defense ministers of the two countries as part of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's official visit to the Russian capital.

"Brazil is an important strategic partner of Russia in Latin America... I believe that a dialogue between foreign and defense ministries of our countries will serve to strengthen security and stability in the region," Shoigu said during the meeting.

He noted that military and defense industry cooperation between Russia and Brazil contributes to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Brazil Industry

Recent Stories

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

1 minute ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

4 minutes ago
 Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

13 minutes ago
 PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

51 minutes ago
 Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilit ..

Minsk Says OSCE Heads of State Meeting May Facilitate Restoration of Trust - Mak ..

20 minutes ago
 Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training E ..

Corvettes of Russia's Pacific Carry Out Training Exercises in Sea of Okhotsk

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>