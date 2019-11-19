Russian Defense Minister Congratulates Servicemen With Day of Missile Forces And Artillery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has congratulated all servicemen and veterans of Russia with the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery, celebrated on Tuesday, praising their skills and professionalism.

"On November 19, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation mark the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery, dedicated to the counterattack of the Red Army near Stalingrad. It was on this day in 1942 that the volleys of thousands of artillery weapons laid the foundation for the strategic operation 'Uran,' which became a turning point in the Great Patriotic War and largely determined its outcome," Shoigu said in a Tuesday statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

He stressed that the current Russian servicemen preserve the traditions of their predecessors, making a significant contribution to national defense.

"Today, Russia's national interests are reliably defended by a generation of servicemen who carefully preserve and enhance the glorious traditions of their predecessors, demonstrating professionalism and advanced combat training, successfully mastering new types of weaponry and military equipment and making a significant contribution to the strengthening of the state's defense capabilities," Shoigu said.

The Day of Missile Forces and Artillery is celebrated annually in Russia and Belarus, as well as some other countries, on November 19.

The Battle of Stalingrad, which started in the summer of 1942 and ended on February 2, 1943, is regarded as one of the largest and bloodiest battles in the history of World War II. It became a major turning point in the war and paved the way for the subsequent Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in May 1945.