Russian Defense Minister Discusses 'Dirty Bomb' Concerns With Turkish Counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on Sunday to express Moscow's concerns that Kiev may stage a provocation using a so-called dirty bomb with radioactive filling.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Gen. S.K. Shoigu conveyed to his Turkish colleague his concerns about possible 'dirty bomb' provocations by Ukraine," the Russian Defense Ministry said.