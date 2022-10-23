UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Minister Discusses 'Dirty Bomb' Concerns With Turkish Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Russian Defense Minister Discusses 'Dirty Bomb' Concerns With Turkish Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on Sunday to express Moscow's concerns that Kiev may stage a provocation using a so-called dirty bomb with radioactive filling.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Gen. S.K. Shoigu conveyed to his Turkish colleague his concerns about possible 'dirty bomb' provocations by Ukraine," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev May Sunday

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.