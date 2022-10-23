Russian Defense Minister Discusses 'Dirty Bomb' Concerns With UK Counterpart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed his concerns over Ukraine's possible use of a so-called dirty bomb, an explosive device containing radioactive material, in a phone conversation with his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace, on Sunday.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed... Shoigu conveyed to his UK colleague his concerns about possible provocations from Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Shoigu held similar phone calls with France's Sebastien Lecornu and Turkey's Hulusi Akar.