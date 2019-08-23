UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Minister Discusses Military Cooperation With Mozambican Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the Russia-Mozambique military cooperation with his Mozambican counterpart, Atanasio M'tumuke, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"The sides confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the traditionally friendly relations between the armies of the two countries," the statement read.

The meeting followed talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who is paying a working visit to Russia.

According to the statement, the negotiations were held in a friendly and warm atmosphere.

The talks with the African nation come as preparations for the first-ever Russia-Africa summit are underway. The summit will take place on October 24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

