Russian Defense Minister Discusses Ukraine With Pentagon Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"On October 23, 2022, a phone call took place between Russian Defense Minister Gen. Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The chiefs of defense agencies discussed the situation in Ukraine," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.