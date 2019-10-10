UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Minister Expected To Visit North Korea In Late October - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:10 AM

Russian Defense Minister Expected to Visit North Korea in Late October - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian Defense Sergei Shoigu is expected to travel to North Korea in late October, media reported on Thursday.

The Japanese NHK broadcaster reported, citing informed sources, that during his visit to the Asian country, Shoigu was expected to meet with his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang Chol, amid increasing political and economic exchanges between the two countries.

Notably, in July, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin visited North Korea. Bilateral visits have intensified in the wake of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in early April in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

According to the reports, Shoigu and No are likely to discuss military cooperation.

The reports added that Shoigu also planned to visit China during the same trip.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Same North Korea Kim Jong April July October Media Asia

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits GITEX Technolo ..

7 hours ago

EU urges Turkey to halt Syria offensive

7 hours ago

Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders&#039 ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

8 hours ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

8 hours ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.