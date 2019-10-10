Russian Defense Minister Expected to Visit North Korea in Late October - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian Defense Sergei Shoigu is expected to travel to North Korea in late October, media reported on Thursday.

The Japanese NHK broadcaster reported, citing informed sources, that during his visit to the Asian country, Shoigu was expected to meet with his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang Chol, amid increasing political and economic exchanges between the two countries.

Notably, in July, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin visited North Korea. Bilateral visits have intensified in the wake of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in early April in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

According to the reports, Shoigu and No are likely to discuss military cooperation.

The reports added that Shoigu also planned to visit China during the same trip.