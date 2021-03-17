UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Minister Expresses Concern Over Terrorists' Movements To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:43 PM

Russia worries about movements of of big terrorist groups to various destinations, including to Afghanistan, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister said

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia worries about movements of of big terrorist groups to various destinations, including to Afghanistan, Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister said.

"What concerns us? Not only us, but the whole region? There are big terrorist groups' movements to various countries, including Afghanistan. The Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) is already there", Shoigu said in an interview with Kazakh news portal Tengrinews.kz.

According to Shoigu, the most concern is caused by the traffic and production of drugs. The defense minister characterized the Western coalition's activity in Afghanistan as "we leave but stay," mentioning that in talks with the USA and the UK he said that the withdrawal is always sensible in case of the full assurance that peaceful life was stabilized.

Afghanistan is still witnessing the confrontation between the government forces supported by the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission forces and the Taliban radical Islamic movement (banned in Russia) whose militia groups control large rural Afghan territories. Last September in Doha the parties started peaceful negotiations.

