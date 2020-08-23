Russian Defense Minister Inspects Jets, Helicopters at Army-2020 Military Show Near Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown around a display of military technology at Army-2020 forum near Moscow on Sunday.

The minister was taken by defense industry officials to the part of the exhibition that is off-limits to the general public, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Shoigu inspected a fifth-generation multirole fighter Su-57, a modernized attack helicopter Mi-28NM and the prototype of the heavy-lift strike drone Hunter.

Ilya Tarasenko, CEO of the Sukhoi aircraft maker, said some of the technologically advanced exhibits were already being mass-produced.

The minister also inspected the open part of the exhibition, showcasing Su-35C and MiG-35 fighters, Ka-52K, Mi-28T and Mi-171Sh helicopters as well as an Altius drone.

The crews of Su-57 and MiG-35 fighter jets wrapped up the show by taking the planes out for a flyover.

Russia has hosted the international defense industry event annually since 2015. This year's edition began on Sunday and will end on September 5.