UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Minister Inspects Jets, Helicopters At Army-2020 Military Show Near Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Russian Defense Minister Inspects Jets, Helicopters at Army-2020 Military Show Near Moscow

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown around a display of military technology at Army-2020 forum near Moscow on Sunday.

The minister was taken by defense industry officials to the part of the exhibition that is off-limits to the general public, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Shoigu inspected a fifth-generation multirole fighter Su-57, a modernized attack helicopter Mi-28NM and the prototype of the heavy-lift strike drone Hunter.

Ilya Tarasenko, CEO of the Sukhoi aircraft maker, said some of the technologically advanced exhibits were already being mass-produced.

The minister also inspected the open part of the exhibition, showcasing Su-35C and MiG-35 fighters, Ka-52K, Mi-28T and Mi-171Sh helicopters as well as an Altius drone.

The crews of Su-57 and MiG-35 fighter jets wrapped up the show by taking the planes out for a flyover.

Russia has hosted the international defense industry event annually since 2015. This year's edition began on Sunday and will end on September 5.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Technology Moscow Russia September Sunday 2015 Event Industry

Recent Stories

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

18 minutes ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.