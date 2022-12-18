Russian Defense Minister Inspects Russian Troops in Special Operation Zone - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Russia's Southern Military District to inspect the work of Russian troops in the zone of the special operation, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, made a working trip to the Southern Military District and inspected the grouping of troops in the areas of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.

At the command post, Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the situation and actions of the Russian forces in the operational areas.