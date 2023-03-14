Russian Defense Minister Instructs Tactical Missiles Corporation to Double Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed Russia's Tactical Missiles corporation on Tuesday to double the production of high-precision ammunition.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the Tactical Missiles Corporation adequately fulfills the state defense order.

However, even taking into account the output increase this year, he instructed to double the production of high-precision weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

The company has all the necessary capabilities, including highly qualified specialists and production facilities, the minister added.