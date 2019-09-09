Russian Defense Minister Invites French Troops to Join Next Victory Day Parade in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu invited French troops to join the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 next year.

"We will be glad to see Madame [Minister of the Armed Forces Florence] Parly and French troops at the parade in the Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of our joint victory over the Fascism," Shoigu said at a press conference after the talks in a 2+2 format.